LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District has a new five-year contract with its support professionals, following a unanimous vote by school board members at their combined work session and voting meeting on Wednesday.
The contract with the Conneaut Education Support Professionals Association will last through the 2025-26 school year. It calls for a 2.5 percent raise for the 2021-22 school year, with a raise of the same amount the following school year.
The 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years will see a 2.65 percent pay raise, with the contract finishing out in its final year with a 2.75 percent raise.
Besides the pay increases, the most significant change in the contract is a new caveat relating to food service employees. Starting July 1, 2022, Nutrition Group Inc., the food service contractor for the school district, will fill any positions lost due to attrition by school district employees, such as resignations or retirements.
Currently, the school district employs 22 people to provide food service. These employees are hired and work under the district, while any replacement workers would be hired and work under Nutrition Group instead.
Conneaut Business Manager Greg Mayle said the district proposed that provision as a possible way to save money. The district would not have to pay for the health insurance or retirement of any new employees brought on by Nutrition Group.
However, Mayle said the district is not anticipating a high number of the existing food service workforce to leave their positions over the next five years.
"I wouldn't expect a substantial percentage to resign or retire within the next five years," he told the Tribune on Monday.
Conneaut School Board will next meet on Sept. 1 at the Alice Schafer Annex.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.