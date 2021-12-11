LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members unanimously approved two changes to the school district policies relating to athletics, increasing the penalty for coaches who send student athletes back into a game after they've suffered a suspected concussion or cardiac arrest.
Policies 123.2 Sudden Cardiac Arrest and 123.3 Concussion Management were fast-tracked at Wednesday's meeting of the school board, immediately moving from their first reading to second reading to adoption. The policies were first presented at the Dec. 1 meeting of the school board.
Under the policies, any coach who sends a student back into a game after he or she has been placed on concussion protocol or is believed to have had a cardiac arrest, or heart attack, will be terminated. Previously the school district policy had a three-strikes system, with coaches only receiving a suspension upon their first strike.
Board member GW Hall, who is also a member of the policy committee, moved to have the policy changes put onto second reading in order to have them in place for winter athletics. Typically new or changed policies must go through two readings after they're introduced before they're approved, a process which usually lasts a month.
