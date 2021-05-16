LINESVILLE — Following a debate at its May 5 meeting, the Conneaut School Board Policy Committee has adjusted a proposed change to a policy relating to how school board members are appointed to committees.
At Wednesday's voting meeting, policy committee member G.W. Hall said that, based off feedback the committee had received, a proposed policy change will now read that no more than two board members from the same voting district can serve on the same committee. The previous version of the policy change allowed any board member to be appointed to a committee regardless of their voting district.
Conneaut School Board has three voting districts from which members are elected. Under the current policy, school board members from the same district are not allowed to serve on the same committee.
When the initial version of the policy change was presented on May 5, board members Theressa Miller and John Burnham expressed opposition to the change. Miller believed that the change would reduce transparency and meant that each of Conneaut's three voting districts would not be equally represented on committees.
Burnham said he saw justifiable points to both changing and not changing the policy, but voiced concern over the geographic differences between board members and how that might change actions on the school board.
"I do not know what happens in Sadsbury Township, Conneaut Lake Borough, Custards or Hartstown, OK?" he said at the May 5. "That is not my backyard. I do know what happens in Spring Township, Springsboro, Conneautville, Beaver Center and to a lesser extent Harmonsburg, Linesville and Conneaut Township."
Other board members pushed back against the arguments during the meeting. Don Ellis said he represented all students and taxpayers in the district, not just from the voting district that elected him, something Hall and board member Jamie Hornstein agreed.
No further discussion on the policy was held at Wednesday's meeting after Hall announced the change. The policy will go for vote at the school board's voting meeting on June 10.
