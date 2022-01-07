LINESVILLE — Members of the public came out to Wednesday's Conneaut School Board meeting in support of expanding or changing a pilot program for middle school sports.
Two parents and two members of the Conneaut Area Senior High School girls soccer team endorsed including other sports under the pilot program, which was first discussed by the board in December. The program would create baseball and softball teams for grades fifth through eighth in the district. The program was brought up for consideration after a show of support for expanding middle school sports took place at an athletic committee meeting last month.
Nicole Mead, one of the parents who spoke at the meeting, praised the idea of creating middle school teams to feed into high school teams. However, she questioned why baseball and softball were picked when the soccer and lacrosse teams already had club teams which could be formally supported.
"Why can we move quickly with softball and baseball programs that are not established, but not on those already functioning as clubs?" Mead asked. "Although this may not be the intent of the district, it does appear to be inequitable in nature."
Another parent, Karen Ott, said she has seen the success of feeder programs from her son, who attended one for music and continued his interest in the subject through high school and into college.
On top of making the teams stronger, Ott said middle school sports programs would help students in seeking scholarships.
"We are from a poorer community," she said. "Think of how that would help some of these kids get opportunities they would never have. We need this funding for these sports."
Maddie Robertson, a member of the CASH soccer team, said she played in a junior high club league before joining the varsity team in high school. The experience of being on that team, she said, greatly helped her in being a student athlete. She pushed for the board to consider expanding the pilot program to more sports.
"I was given the opportunity to be mentored by the older girls, some of whom I'm still teammates with on the varsity team," she said. "Being able to advance with the same girls as a team has strengthened not only our skills but also the ability to perform as a team."
Robertson's teammate, Lana Johnston, also spoke in favor of including more sports. Johnston said having certain sports available in a club format can discourage kids from families who may not have the financial means to be able to buy uniforms or equipment.
The pilot program originally was planned to be voted on at the January voting meeting, which would be next Wednesday. However, the item was not included in the draft agenda for next week's meeting.
Athletic Committee Chairman GW Hall said after the meeting that he was unsure whether the omission was a mistake or not and that he would look into whether it could be included. A call to Hall for an update on his inquiry was not returned Thursday.
Hall encouraged parents and students at the meeting to attend the next meeting of the athletic committee, scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 18. During the upcoming meeting, Hall said there will be presentations by coaches about athletic programs, participation and other such matters, a preview of some of the things the committee is planning for the future and an open discussion in what Hall called, "the state of athletics."
"We advertised this meeting in the auditorium because I'm hoping we'll fill the room," Hall said.
Speaking with the Tribune after the meeting, Hall said he felt it was important to have the in-depth meeting because the athletic committee is entirely made up of new people this year. Hall, who is an existing board member but only joined the committee last month, is joined by Ryan Klink and Adam Horne on the committee, both of whom were elected to the school board for the first time this past November.
Regarding the comments given by members of the public, Hall said he understood their arguments, but felt it was important to start with a smaller scope before expanding to other sports.
"We need to do things correctly," he said.
