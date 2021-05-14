LINESVILLE — A motion to bring the position of Conneaut School Board treasurer in-house was approved at Wednesday's voting meeting, with board member GW Hall taking up the position.
The appointment of Hall was unanimously approved by all present board members. Tim McQuiston was absent from the meeting and did not take part in the vote.
Previously the school board has named First National Bank as the treasurer, with the bank appointing a designee — typically the branch manager of the Vernon Township location — to fulfill treasurer duties.
However, Business Manager Greg Mayle at the May 5 meeting said the branch manager position has seen a higher degree of turnover in recent years, which created complications. Namely, whenever a person left the branch manager role, they would still technically be the treasurer until the board could meet to remove them. Further, it may take a month or two for the bank to name a new designee.
Following discussion at that meeting, Hall said he was interested in the position, with no other board members offering up their names or expressing opposition. With Hall's appointment, he will be the treasurer for a one-year term. The position of board treasurer is voted on every May.
The treasurer's duties include reviewing receipts, payment of school funds, monthly deposit reports, monthly investment reports and the settling of accounts.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.