LINESVILLE — With a unanimous vote, Conneaut School Board members approved the selection of Edmentum Inc. to create and operate a virtual curriculum for students in kindergarten through fourth grade as an alternative to in-person instruction.
While Conneaut has an existing cyber academy, it is offered only to students in grades five and up after the school district experienced many issues with cyber schooling for the lower grades. Initially the school district intended not to offer a cyber option for students up through sixth grade this year, but concerns over in-person schooling after the Aug. 31 masking order by the Pennsylvania Department of Health caused the board to reconsider.
In a separate vote at Wednesday's meeting, the board added fifth and sixth grade to the existing cyber program for higher grade levels, something Superintendent Jarrin Sperry had told the board was easily possible.
The choice of Edmentum represents a change from last year, when cyber curriculum for lower grade levels was offered by a different company, Capital Area Online Learning Association (CAOLA). However, Curriculum Director Brenda Kantz said Edmentum would be able to staff the program with its own teachers, allowing for synchronous education for the students.
Of the three options for cyber curriculum for the elementary grade levels, Edmentum was the only one to offer synchronous education. The other two — CAOLA and Pearson Education — would have required Conneaut to use its own teachers and make the cyber education asynchronous with the rest of the classes in the grade levels.
While the vote to choose Edmentum was unanimous, the idea was not without debate. Initially, three school board members — President Dorothy Luckock, Vice President Jamie Hornstein and board member Theressa Miller — expressed reservations over the idea due to questions about the cost, effectiveness and how much use a cyber program for the earlier grade levels would see.
Kantz admitted to the board that there was no way of knowing exactly how many students would utilize a kindergarten-through-fourth-grade cyber program. While there were 44 such student last year, she said the majority of those were in fourth grade, and she placed estimates at around 20 students this year.
According to Business Manager Greg Mayle, the cost of the Edmentum program is around $2,500 per student.
"Let's not kid ourselves, that's a hefty financial commitment with a lot of unknowns," Luckock said.
Miller favored allowing students to attend a cyber charter program if they felt uncomfortable with attending Conneaut and having the district attempt to get them back in future years. However, board member Kathy Duncan-Klink pushed back against the idea.
"If we lose them now, we're never going to get them back," she said.
Duncan-Klink said the school district was in a "Catch-22" situation, and argued they could see an increase in the number of students using the cyber option due to the enforcement of mask-wearing.
Miller made a motion to not have a cyber program for kindergarten through fourth grade. However, the vote failed 6-3, with only Luckock, Hornstein and Miller voting in favor. A follow-up motion then was made by Klink to hire Edmentum for the synchronous option, which was accepted unanimously.
In a separate vote, the board also approved renewing the school district's subscription to NFHS Network for $3,000 in order to live stream athletic events at the school district. Board members initially let the subscription expire, believing it would not be necessary for the year, but concerns over the masking order pushed them to revive it.
The matter of the masking order was again a source of contention at the meeting, as around 30 parents and students showed up to voice their disapproval over the masking order. When the crowd first came in, Luckock told them that masks were required inside the school building, but much of the gathered members of the public refused to put on a mask.
