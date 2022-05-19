JEFFERSON, Ohio — Joshua Gurto has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after admitting to burglary and rape charges in a case almost 18 years old.
Gurto, 42, previously of Conneaut, Ohio, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Monday in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas before his trial was to begin.
Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove, who is overseeing the case, merged the two counts of aggravated burglary into one for sentencing purposes.
Assistant Ashtabula County Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa described Gurto’s actions in breaking into the woman victim’s home in December 2004, assaulting the victim and then raping her.
In a written statement read into the record, the victim asked Cosgrove to sentence Gurto to the maximum sentence allowed by law.
“For 17 years, I have been in my own prison, constantly looking over my shoulder,” the victim’s statement said.
Cantalamessa said there was DNA evidence of the rape. The case was submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in 2020, and Gurto’s DNA was matched with the DNA of the assailant in this case, Cantalamessa said.
Edith Jonas, Gurto’s defense attorney in the case, said there was nothing to add.
Cosgrove asked Gurto why he decided to attack the victim, and Gurto said there was nothing he wanted to say.
“I’ve been a judge almost 30 years,” Cosgrove said. “I have seen a lot of cases. I have to say, from a standpoint of heinous crimes, this is right up there.”
Saying the safety of the community was at stake if Gurto received a light sentence, Cosgrove then sentenced Gurto to the maximum on each count.
Gurto was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated burglary, 10 years in prison for rape, and eight years in prison for felonious assault — with the sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 28 years. However, he was given credit for 515 days in jail in the case.
Gurto still awaits trial on charges for the 2017 rape and murder of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, the daughter of Gurto’s then-girlfriend, Kelsie Blankenship. Gurto’s trial is scheduled for October in the case.
In 2021, Kelsie Blankenship accepted a plea deal for her role in the case and currently is serving a six-year sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.
