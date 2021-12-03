LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board may fast-track two changes to its policies relating to athletics which will increase penalties for coaches who send student athletes back into a game after they've suffered a suspected concussion or cardiac arrest.
The policies, 123.2 Sudden Cardiac Arrest and 123.3 Concussion Management, would immediately lead to the termination of any coaches who send students back in after they suffered one or both of the above conditions. Board member GW Hall said the previous policy implemented a three-strikes system, with the coach only receiving a suspension upon the first strike.
Normally new policies and policy changes have to go through two rounds of readings before final approval. However, Hall said he may pump up those two policies to second readings at the next voting meeting.
Hall expressed a desire to have the changed policy in place in time for winter sports. Speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, Hall said there has not been an instance where a coach has sent back a student athlete into a game after he or she has been placed on concussion protocol or had a suspected cardiac arrest. However, he wanted to make the policy stronger at a sooner date.
"If you do that, that is a fireable offense," he said. "We don't want to encourage that."
If the policy is fast-tracked to a second reading, it will be voted on at the meeting next Wednesday. If not, final approval will likely take place at the Jan. 12 meeting.
