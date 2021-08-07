LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District has taken feedback from students and families regarding its cyber academy, and is making adjustments ahead of another school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a town hall meeting Wednesday, Director of Online Learning Troy Messerall, who was newly promoted to his position back in June, addressed a crowd of families on how the cyber academy will look next school year. The cyber academy is the school district's fully functioning cyber school, and is separate from the remote education students occasionally had to undertake last year due to school shutdowns from coronavirus cases.
Messerall said the school district's experience with the cyber academy last year exposed several key weaknesses of the program which it will seek to address. Chief among these are difficulties in communication — with different teachers communicating to their students through different means; difficulty on locating assignments through the Canvas platform the school uses for the academy; and varying policies from teacher to teacher when it came to classwork.
"Particularly late policies," Messerall said while addressing that last point. "We had late policies all over the map."
With this feedback in mind, Messerall said the cyber program would be standardizing much of its practices across all teachers in order to make things easier for students and their families to keep track of things. For example, communication from teachers to students will almost exclusively be handled through the Canvas platform, with phone calls reserved only for special situations, such as a student falling behind in grades.
A universal late policy will also be established, as will the exact location on Canvas to which teachers upload assignments.
The cyber academy offers both synchronous and asynchronous learning models, meaning students can either follow along with a live class, or opt to receive videos and readings in order to conduct their learning.
Messerall also spoke about the changes to the program from last year. The academy will be restricted to students in grades seven through 12, whereas last year it was opened up to all students in all grades. Messerall said there were issues with students in lower grades enrolled in the cyber academy in terms of keeping them engaged with the material.
"(Kindergarten) through six, it was (Superintendent Jarrin) Sperry's and even my opinion that a (kindergarten) through sixth education should take place in the classroom," Messerall said.
Newly installed this year are two "cyber lounges" open to cyber academy students at Conneaut Lake Middle School and Conneaut Valley Middle School. These lounges allow students and their families to come in and meet with a cyber teacher to address issues they may have, and allow for cyber students to have a place to meet up if they wish to work with other students.
Also, Messerall said the cyber academy would be bringing back its "three strikes policy," which requires a student who has their grades drop below a C three times to return to in-classroom education.
Messerall confirmed that students attending Conneaut's cyber academy will be able to enroll in the Crawford County Career and Technical Center without paying tuition. Students in the academy can also join any sports team or extracurricular group within the school district, and, should the pandemic allow it, there will be opportunities for field trips for cyber students.
