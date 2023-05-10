The spring primary races for Conneaut School Board come as the district faces important questions regarding its future.
Earlier this year, current board members sought volunteers from the district to participate in a variety of short-term advisory committees designed to help the district prepare for expected multimillion-dollar deficits in the next few years as federal pandemic relief funds were exhausted.
The federal subsidies “permitted us the time this year to create a plan for financial stability,” the board said in a press release at the time. “By taking this proactive approach we are hopeful to avoid substantial property tax increases for several years.”
Among the possibilities up for consideration were building consolidation and the tax hikes the board hoped to avoid.
Conneaut, unlike Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts, elects its board members by region with the district divided into three regions.
In Region 1, neither primary race is contested. The Democratic primary features just one candidate on the ballot in a race for two nominations for the general election: Tim McQuiston. The Republican primary features two candidates running for two spots on the November ballot: McQuiston and David Schaef. School board candidates in Pennsylvania are permitted to crossfile for nominations from both parties. Region 1 comprises Linesville Borough and Beaver, Conneaut, Pine, North Shenango and West Fallowfield townships.
Region 2 features contested races on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, with the same candidates in each race: Edward Williamson and Travis Crytzer. Region 2 consists of Conneautville and Springboro boroughs and Spring, Summerhill and Summit townships.
Region 3 features a contested race on the Republican ballot, with candidates Steven E. Nader, Brooke Leuthold and GW Hall vying for two nominations. On the Democratic ballot, Nader and Hall are running for two nominations. Region 3 consists of Conneaut Lake Borough and Sadsbury, Greenwood and East Fallowfield townships.
The Meadville Tribune invited all of the candidates to participate in video-recorded interviews ahead of the primary. Williamson and Crytzer, competing for the single nomination in both the Republican and Democratic races for Region 2, participated in the question-and-answer sessions, as did Leuthold, who is competing in the Republican primary for Region 3. The other candidates declined to participate.
Region 2
Edward Williamson
Business development manager Edward Williamson of Linesville decided to run for a seat on Conneaut School Board after a pandemic-related job change led first to greater engagement with his five school-age children and later to a steep reduction in the heavy travel schedule that had previously characterized his career.
Seeing the board as “a perfect opportunity to give back to the community,” Williamson said his top priority if elected would be to repair what he sees as a tarnished reputation for the district’s high school especially.
“There’s a perception in the community which is not entirely true — but perception is reality — that there’s all kinds of shenanigans going on there,” Williamson said. “That should be the No. 1 thing because you’re not going to have people engage with you. If people have the perception, ‘Oh, they’re going to do what they want to do, no matter what our input is,’ that’s not good. That’s not good.”
To improve the relationship with district residents, Williamson proposed livestreaming board meetings as one way to increase transparency. He would also like to see less subjectivity driving board decisions and called for the hiring of consultants to help with some of the more difficult challenges facing the district, whether it be budgeting or possible consolidation of school buildings.
“That money would be very well spent,” Williamson said. “That would probably produce more of a savings than anything else.”
Calling himself a “data-driven guy,” Williamson said the same objective approach is called for in considering questions like recent controversies over which books belong in school libraries. The answer should rest on data related to the benefits of having the books in question rather than emotional responses to book content, according to Williamson.
Travis Crytzer
Small business owner Travis Crytzer of Summit Township, like his mother a product of Conneaut School District, said that concern for the future, as represented by a niece and nephew he has in the district and the need for employees at his two floral shops, drove him to seek election to the board.
Crytzer stressed the important board will play as the district approaches future uncertainties.
“There’s definitely challenges that are facing not just Conneaut School District, but schools across the country,” Crytzer said. “Lower enrollment rate, increased costs, a slowly dwindling tax base — to weather all of those storms, leadership needs to be very on point in the decisions to be made in coming years.”
Looking to the board’s work over recent years, Crytzer offered some criticism and said that while he’s not eager for higher taxes, tax increases should be among the tools the board uses to meet challenges. While tax hikes have been minimal over the past decade, Crytzer said that “maybe is a little irresponsible of the previous board.”
“While I don’t like to raise taxes,” he continued, “to sustain the schools I think there has to be incremental increases.”
With the added money that has come through federal pandemic stimulus coming to an end, the district’s finances are “a major concern” for Crytzer, one that has to be tackled in a multifaceted manner.
“Raising taxes is not going to be the only answer,” he said.
With regard to recent controversies over library books, Crytzer said board members shouldn’t be distracted by such issues and that what kids read should be left up to parents.
“There are greater issues that the school board is facing than what book is in the library. We’re dealing with budget issues where there may not be any books on the shelf,” Crytzer said. “I think there are so many other important issues that need to be the focus of the school board.”
Region 3
Brooke Leuthold
Brooke Leuthold, one of three candidates competing for two Republican nominations in Conneaut’s Region 3, has four children currently enrolled in district schools. Leuthold said her experience since moving to Conenaut two years ago, particularly with regard to what she saw as a lack of transparency in the district, motivated her to seek office.
“I’m running for board basically to have a voice for my children and all of the community and other little children out there,” said Leuthold, who has been a consistent presence at board meetings since arriving in the district. “I feel unheard. I feel like there are gaps in communication between teachers, faculty, board, students. I’d like to fill that gap. I would like every voice heard because I have been so unheard.”
With transparency so important, Leuthold has responded by actively engaging district officials and by filing Right-to-Know requests. Still, when it comes to district finances, she wonders whether the district is being completely transparent.
“I am for, of course, having the budget for education,” Leuthold said, “but I’m also concerned where our money is going.”
Leuthold said here children feel safe at school, which reinforces her own feeling of safety. She also supports allowing “anybody that is vetted and trained to do so” to carry firearms at school.
Leuthold said that she has felt “very heard” with regard to concerns about books in the high school library
“I am for age-appropriate reading material,” she said. “Every book should have an audience, but an age-appropriate audience, so the sexually explicit (material), it should be pulled, yes.”
