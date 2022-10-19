CONNEAUT LAKE — Mark your calendars — the annual Ice House Festival will be held Dec. 3.
Conneaut Lake Borough Council recently heard a report from Sandy Eldridge of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee in regard to the event.
"We are pleased with the growing support from businesses through Crawford County and beyond," she said.
Eldridge announced two presenting sponsors, Armstrong and First National Bank, and "many wonderful returning and new ice sponsors."
She also announced tickets are on sale for a special Ice Festival Cruise on the Barbara J that will take place Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Passengers on the cruise can see the Conneaut Lake Trees of Light, meet an ice princess, listen to holiday music, and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies.
Tickets, which are $15 for adults and children, can be purchased by visiting newconneautlake.com and clicking on "Trees of Light Boat Tours."
