CONNEAUT LAKE — The problem of dealing with numerous requests from citizens for information was addressed at Wednesday's meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
The requests are costing the borough money because it has to pay the borough secretary, Christine Morian, and solicitor, Matt Jorden, for hours spent researching the information requested — some of which dates back several years.
Council member Bill Eldridge said, "Christine should be complimented for her professional and thorough response to those requests."
"It should be noted that the [Attorney Megan Shannon, the attorney for the person seeking the information] petition that the borough did not conduct a 'good faith" search for all requested records was thoroughly rejected by the Pennsylvania Open Records Office. For example, the requester was not willing to accept that three-year-old emails were not archived because the borough received clear audits for very penny spent on Fireman's Beach and those emails were no longer needed," he said.
"It should also be noted that the requester will still be required to pay normal document reproduction fees and that the borough will be racking up expenses, including Matt's and Christine's labor hours and now, CT Consultants' labor hours as well. " CT Consultants is the engineering company that did the work for the borough's revitalization project.
Eldridge continued, "Like so many Pennsylvania municipalities, we can only afford one part-time administrative employee and we have: No redevelopment authority, no professional engineering staff, no information technology department and we have antiquated record storage systems."
(Council to date has spent $3,027 to provide this information.)
"So frustrated citizens who want to make demands that are beyond a small borough's capabilities, and who have no empathy for a small town's struggles, can be a real problem for taxpayers.
"Given this grievance, I think the borough may have other potential legal vulnerabilities: Claims of police misconduct; claims of borough negligence leading to personal injury or property damage; or claims of failure to provide American with Disability Act accommodations on borough property.
"We have now adjudicated two legal disputes about ill-conceived, after-the-fact complaints about the restoration of a town treasure known as Fireman's Beach. There may be more to come based on the silly comments that have been made about the quality of the new boat docks and the supposed flaws of the new boat launch.
"Am I the only one here who finds this criticisms as disturbing and unhelpful? " Eldridge asked. "Can we claim these legal defense preparation expenses as loss under our liability insurance?"
Morian said council member Penny Monahan is helping with the research and that Jorden is not charging for all the hours he has spent on the Right-to-Know Law requests.
Mike Krepps, another council member, asked what's going to change as a result of the information provided. Monahan also asked what the reason for all the requests is and "what's it going to do for us (council)?" She said the borough does not have a lot of departments to do research and answering the requests is costing the borough money.
She believes the borough should have the right to charge for some of the research, noting it takes a lot of effort.
Morian wondered how she was supposed to get all the work done.
Jorden said the request for information is the law and is intended to make government more transparent. He said the motive behind such requests is "irrelevant."
Monahan suggested council may have to include funds in the budget to pay the costs incurred with regard to all the Right-to-Know requests.
Council President Dick Holabaugh suggested state Rep. Parke Wentling could help to possibly change some of the stipulations of the Right-to-Know law and said state representatives should know how much the law really costs municipalities.
Holabaugh said council has no choice but to follow all the rules and regulations, adding that he hopes at some point there are not so many requests.