SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake woman was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning while crossing Route 18 along the east side of Conneaut Lake.
Sandra J. Phillips, 61, of 10935 State Highway 18, was hit just before 7 a.m. while crossing the highway in the 10000 block of Route 18, Chief Todd Pfeifer of Conneaut Lake Regional Police said.
Phillips apparently had been at a nearby convenience store and was recrossing the highway to her apartment when she was struck by a southbound small sport utility vehicle, Pfeifer said.
Weather potentially may have been a factor, according to Pfeifer.
“It was dark and rainy at the time with sporadic fog,” Pfeifer said.
The driver of the SUV, also a woman, was traveling alone, Pfeifer said. The identity of the driver has not been released by police pending the investigation.
The first police officer arriving on the scene as well as a passing motorist who had stopped at the scene administered CPR on Phillips, Pfeifer said.
Phillips was transported to Meadville Medical Center’s emergency room by Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 8:03 a.m. by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Phillips’ death was ruled accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma, Schell said. No autopsy was scheduled, Schell said.
Police are gathering surveillance video from the convenience store as well as other nearby businesses to assist in the investigation, Pfeifer said.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this morning's crash is continuing, he said.