CONNEAUT LAKE — Mayor Jim Tigri told members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council at their recent meeting that there have been several incidents of internet fraud reported to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
In one case, for example, a borough resident lost more than $4,000 in a scam, he said.
He said Conneaut Lake’s is a local police department that can only take an initial report and provide an incident number to the caller.
He said that, according to Chief Todd Pfeiffer, the department receives calls about once a week regarding fraudulent activity, but well after the persons have sent money to the scammer.
He said the newest scam involves an individual using their computer and the screen then starts alerting them to fraudulent activity and indicating the computer will lock up if the person doesn’t contact the provided number.
The person then calls the number and is told to obtain gift cards to have the computer unlocked. Once the person obtains the gift card and provides the numbers to the person on the phone, they receive another phone call a short time later advising them that the number didn’t work and that they need to purchase more gift cards. This will carry on until the victim discontinues calling in the card numbers. Gift card numbers are untraceable, Pfieffer emphasized.
When police speak with the victims, they state that the person sounds legitimate and the police then ask basic simple questions, not to embarrass the victim, but to tell them to “see the light” for themselves. For example: When was the last time you paid your taxes, electric bill or insurance with gift cards?
Pfeiffer said, “The other unfortunate issue is that all these scams are generated from overseas. Conneaut Lake Police Department can only take an initial report and provide an incident number to the caller. We do not have jurisdictional authority to follow up with an investigative information and the caller is referred to feral agencies.”
The list of agencies includes the following:
• Federal Trade Commission: Website: ftw.gov/complaint; phone number: (877) 382-4357. This is for reporting identity theft, abusive debt collectors and most types of fraud. This agency will not routinely respond back to the complaint or revolve individual cases. It will, however, enter the complaint into a database that some 2,000 civil and criminal enforcement agencies use to track scams and build cases.
• National Do Not Call Registry: donotcall.gov; (888) 382-1222. This is for reporting unsolicited sales calls.
• Customer Financial Protection Bureau: Consumerfinance.gov/complaint; (855) 411-2372. This is for complaints about shady business practices and financial products including loans, bank services, credit reporting, identity theft, debt collection and payment cards.
• Internet Crime Complaint Center: ic3.gov/complaint. This is for reporting internet-based scams, including online auctions, investment and sales fraud, internet extortion, hacking and phishing and scam emails. This center is operated by the FBI; however, it doesn’t investigate complaints. They simply forward complaint information to appropriate law enforcement or regulatory agencies.
• Postal Inspection Service: postalinspectors.usps.gov; (877) 876-2455. This is for reporting scams distributed by U.S. Mail, such as bogus lottery and sweepstakes winnings, chain-letter schemes, deceptive advertising and mail theft.
This should alleviate some of the issues when we have callers reporting some of the above listed complaints and at least have a referral to them, Pfeiffer said.
As in the past, shady local contractors and door-to-door solicitors will be handled by the police department. Pfeiffer said the department still takes information for a call log summary report in case that information is needed by one of the listed agencies for a future investigation.
