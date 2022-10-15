CONNEAUT LAKE — Council is awaiting word on two grant applications for revitalization work in the borough.
Councilman Bill Eldridge, a member of the revitalization committee, reported at Wednesday’s council meeting that additional documentation, including letters of support from local businesses and a PennDOT funds commitment letter, have been forwarded to the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington. The application is for a $400,000 ARC/Department of Conservation and Economic Development grant.
“We are awaiting final review and hopefully, announcement of grant approval,” Eldridge said.
Eldridge also said that another application for $220,000 has been submitted. A decision on that application will be announced in December.
Eldridge reported to council on action by the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, which he chairs.
He said a group of CLCDC volunteers recently spent a day removing weeds and trash from the Fireman’s Beach rain gardens in preparation for winter.
“We filled the Dumpster. While there, we noticed that a small proportion of people who walk their dogs do not pick up the mess. So, in an effort to improve the appearance of the beach, we would like permission to provide the borough with 2-inch ‘dog waste bag dispensers’ and an initial supply of 2,000 plastic bags/mitts that can be tied up and placed in trash containers. These dispensers can be bolted to the signpost already there notifying people to clean up their mess. A resupply carton of 3,000 bags cost $130 or about 7 1/2 cents per bag.”
Council approved the CLCDC’s request to provide the borough with the waste bag dispenser and bags.
In other news:
• Mayor Jim Tigri gave the monthly reports of activities for the Conneaut Lake Regional Police department and the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
He said the police responded to 177 calls — 79 in Sadsbury Township, 45 in North Shenango Township and 53 in Conneaut Lake.
Calls in Conneaut Lake included: one motor vehicle accident (hit and run), 11 suspicious activities, three lift assists with CLVFD, five assists with Conneaut Lake Emergency Medical services, 11 traffic stops, one disturbance at Fireman’s Beach, three mental health calls at Evans Square, one lost and found animal, one bank fraud case, one domestic case, three parking complaints, one animal complaint with citation issued, three harassment calls, five request officer calls and two calls to Fireman’s Beach.
Tigri said the police escorted the annual POW/MIA motorcycle tribute from Route 618 to Vernon Township, assisted other police with a motor vehicle accident in South Shenango Township and assisted the county sheriff’s office in locating a man wanted for outstanding warrants (the officer located him at Fireman’s Beach and the man was taken into custody.
In addition, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Sadsbury Township and the operator fled the scene, leading to a chase with the operator driving erratically, endangering other motorists and refusing to stop until state police forced him to stop at the Vernon Township roundabout where he was taken into custody.
Tigri reported the VFD responded to 13 calls, between Sept. 15 and Oct. 10. They included one outside fire and one fire alarm. Other calls were for lift assists, trees down, natural gas odor and two motor vehicle accidents.
Tigri also reported the department participated in a successful school safety program.
• Jim Donnachie, streets supervisor, reported things are ready for the winter in regards to snow removal.
He also said he will pick up bags of leaves the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 28. Residents are to bag the leaves and put them out for pickup.
• Council also set trick-or-treat night in the borough for Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
