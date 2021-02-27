Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department (CLVFD) and Vernon Central Hose Co. recently had their first chance to run ice rescue drills using a piece of equipment purchased last year.
The two departments collaborated on Feb. 16 to run drills using a Marsars Ice Rescue Sled that CVLFD purchased in 2020. The sled, which was designed and manufactured by a retired United States Coast Guard rescue swimmer, has 300 feet of waterproof rope on a reel, allowing rescuers to have a line back to the surface as they try to save people who have fallen through the ice.
"Oh, it's an immense help," CVLFD Fire Chief John Treacy said of the sled. "Before that we had to use ladders and anything else we can come up with. This changes the whole gamut. It's a lot safer for the victim, it's safer for the rescuers."
CVLFD was unable to run drills using the sled last year because of a warmer-than-usual winter. With the colder temperatures being experienced this year, conditions were more ideal.
After watching an instructional video on the sled's operations, firefighters took turns rescuing "victims" in simulated scenarios. Having cut a hole in the ice, the departments had personnel don cold water exposure suits and scuba suits as they alternated playing victims and as rescuers.
Treacy said the drills went well, and was thankful the departments had the chance to run them. Before they were only able to run dry land drills with the sled, while this drill was much closer to real-life scenarios.
"That's priceless," he said. "Anytime we can do something in as much of the actual setting as possible, it makes it a lot better."
The chief compared it to fire drills using live fires or vehicle extraction drills using scrapped vehicles.
With how the drills went, Treacy said the department is satisfied with its purchase of the sled, which cost around $2,000. The department used funding from Pennsylvania state relief money to make the purchase.
"When you buy something like this you don't know how it's going to turn out," Treacy said. "And when we practiced with this, it turned out as good or better than we thought."
While it's been many years since the CVFLD has had to respond to a water rescue on ice, Treacy said it's good to always be prepared. He estimated about 80 to 100 ice huts are on the ice every day when conditions are good. He also said the sled could be used if the department gets called into other response areas, such as Pymatuning Lake or French Creek.
