SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A pickup truck crash on the west side of Conneaut Lake has claimed the life of a Verona man.
The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 10000 block on Aldina Drive in Sadsbury Township, according to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
Bradley T. Pedersen, 39, was driving south on Aldina when the truck went off the road, through a yard and a line of shrubbery before it flipped over into a canal that flows into nearby Conneaut Lake, police said.
The truck landed upside down in the canal with the driver's side submerged. Pedersen was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
One police officer and two bystanders who arrived were able to get Pedersen out of the vehicle, according to police Chief Todd Pfeifer. CPR was administered to Pedersen and he was transported to Meadville Medical Center by Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.
Pedersen died at 9:44 a.m. at the hospital, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, who ruled the death asphyxiation due to drowning due to the motor vehicle accident. A known medical condition Pedersen had may have contributed to the crash, he added. No autopsy or toxicology screening was planned.
Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department assisted police at the scene.
Waid Coleman Funeral Home of Conneaut Lake is handling local funeral arrangements, Schell said.