CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, at their recent meeting, voted to use the remainder of the America Rescue Plan Act funds to pay expenses of the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission for a little more than two quarters of the year.
The funds will pay $28,100 each for the first two quarters and $4,866.55 toward the third-quarter expenses.
The funds earmarked for those expenses in the police budget will be transferred to the general fund.
After approving the allocation, council then voted to transfer the first quarter funds of $28,100 to a capital fund for any future needs for capital expenses.
Council also approved putting the $28,000 carried over from 202 into the capital projects funds.
In other business, council reappointed Julia Catalano as vacancy board chairman.
Council also decided to conduct an interview with Chris Gates regarding possibly appointing him to the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake.
Council was told by Christine Morian, secretary of the borough, that the borough will host the Crawford County Boroughs Association meeting at the town hall on March 16. It will be a catered dinner and she encouraged all members to attend.
Morian also announced all borough residents have their 911 addresses on their homes at the request of the county as well as borough officials. The numbers on the residences, not just the mailbox, helps first responders as well as borough officials to identify the correct building.
