CONNEAUT LAKE — An application for a grant for work on the revitalization project on Water Street has been withdrawn.
Crawford County, which applied for the grant on behalf of the borough, notified Conneaut Lake Borough Council of its action.
The action was taken to allow the borough to review, restructure and resubmit the application.
Bill Eldridge, a member of the revitalization committee for borough council, told council that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided a match letter for the work it plans to do in downtown Conneaut Lake in 2024.
Eldridge said, however, the stated match amount was only $456,000 instead of the total work amount of $1.3 million. Eldridge said this has caused the total project value, which includes the borough portion, to be reduced significantly and rendered the current grant application as unsustainable.
Eldridge said council will have to restructure the application based on available funding.
He said they are hopeful additional matching funds could become available if the borough is awarded funds under the Local Share Account (LSA) grant program.
That grant is through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
PennDOT is working on the preliminary engineering of a paving project that starts on Route 6 in Sadsbury Township and proceeds through Conneaut Lake Borough, westward to a terminus in Vernon Township. The project will include pavement restoration, stormwater drainage improvements, curbing, signage, pavement markings, crosswalks and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps. The project is 6.3 miles long with a total cost estimated at $9.3 million.
It is currently scheduled to be constructed starting in the spring of 2024, with completion in late fall of that year. The project is programmed with 100 percent state highway funding (Appropriation 471). Although PennDOT does not foresee any reason why it would need to delay the project, is is a possibility that any number of factors could cause such delays that might require PennDOT to defer the construction to 2025 or later, according to PennDOT officials.
Of the $9.3 million cost for the project, PennDOT estimates that $1.3 million will be spent within Conneaut Lake Borough and that $456,000 will be spent in the two-block section included in the borough’s planned improvements.
In other business:{div}• Council was told Christmas decorations along Water Street will be put up soon.{/div}• Santa will arrive in town on Dec. 2 during an annual Christmas for Kids event between 5 and 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Park.
• John Chuey of the beach committee reported an engineer hired last month to recommend repairs on docks at Fireman’s Beach is expected to make a report next month.
• Dick Holabaugh, reporting for street supervisor Jim Donnachie, said salt has arrived and Donnachie is prepared for winter weather in regard to street work.
• Council approved a resolution increasing fees for zoning permits.
• Eldridge, reporting for the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, said two doggie waste mitten dispensers have been received and provided to the borough for installation at Fireman’s Beach.
