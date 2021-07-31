CONNEAUT LAKE — "We're only asking for permission to try."
That's how councilman Mario DeBlasio described a proposal from the beach committee to explore possible options to have more docks available for rent at Fireman's Beach.
DeBlasio, speaking at a recent borough council meeting, made the statement during a lengthy discussion about the need for more docks.
He said there is a waiting list of 40 people who want to rent docks at the beach.
DeBlasio outlined ideas for getting more docks and asked council to approve having attorney Matt Jorden draw up a proposal requesting bids for various types of docks.
Council members spoke about all the requirements from state agencies before making changes in the docks and asked where the funds would come from to pay for the docks if bids were accepted.
Councilman Bill Eldridge spoke about other ideas for docks at the beach.
Following the long discussion, DeBlasio made a formal motion asking permission to spend money and seek proposals to add docks.
The result was a tie with DeBlasio, John Chuey and Council President Dick Holabaugh voting yes and council members Penny Monahan, Mike Krepps and Eldridge opposing the motion. Councilman Ryan Lang was absent.
Mayor John O'Grady broke the tie with a yes vote with one stipulation — no money could be spent on the research.
DeBlasio and the beach committee are to explore the various options — including any funding necessary — and report back to council.
In other news from the beach committee, it was announced an anonymous donor has given a kayak launch to be used on Fireman's Beach. A short discussion followed regarding where it should be placed. The beach committee is to make the decision.
Council also set work sessions for updating dock contracts for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.