CONNEAUT LAKE — The Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake has approved allowing a feasibility study to be done to determine if the authority’s water and sewer lines can be expanded.
The $3,000 cost will be paid for by the developer of a proposed housing complex adjacent to the borough..
During a discussion at Conneaut Lake Borough Council’s meeting Wednesday, Mario DeBlasio, a council member who also is a municipal authority board member, said the municipal authority has agreed to that.
Mayor Mike Tigri, who chairs the municipal authority, confirmed DeBlasio’s statement.
The statement was made after councilman Bill Eldridge asked if the authority had been approached by the developer regarding water to the development. He said that previously it had been indicated that the developer had not asked for expansion of the water lines, but Eldridge said he heard and read reports the developer plans to obtain water for the 200-unit development from the borough.
DeBlasio said it was 97 units, not 200 units, and that the authority had only agreed to allow the developer to conduct a feasibility study at his expense.
During the discussion, council president Dick Holabaugh said each time he asked about any proposals, the only response he received was “no comment.”
Tigri said he didn’t want to deny the developers had contacted the municipal authority about the project, but the authority was not in any negotiations with the developer and there is “nothing concrete” at this time.
Eldridge had asked borough solicitor Matt Jorden about the legality of the municipal authority providing water to the properties outside the borough.
Jorden said in his opinion it would not be permitted.