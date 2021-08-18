CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council has hired Ashley Porter as an engineer to inspect damage to some of the new docks on Fireman's Beach and to make recommendations on repairs.
The approval was given at last week's meeting after local resident Bob Moss spoke at length about the problem at the docks and suggested methods of fixing it.
He had been made aware of the problem after the beach committee of the council discovered damage to some of the docks during a monthly inspection.
Moss, one of the co-founders of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC), also said the committee is willing to donate $15,000 toward cost of the repairs.
The CLCDC spearheaded the revitalization project which included the 36 new aluminum floating docks at Fireman's Beach.
Moss has been discussing the issue with beach committee members John Chuey, Mario DeBlasio and Ryan Lang, and they agreed a plan must be put in place to resolve the issue.
Lang raised the question of whether there was a guarantee on the docks.
Council members agreed action needed to be taken to repair the docks.
Moss suggested CT Consultants, whose engineer worked on the project, and Terra Works, which provided the docks, should be consulted.
It was emphasized by everyone that there is no desire to go to litigation over the issue and that the beach committee and CLCDC should work together on the solution.
Dick Holabaugh, council president, said after the meeting that CT Consultants and Terra Works are very reputable companies and he was confident of their cooperation.
He said the problem seems to be with the hinge system and that the outside section of the docks are the most affected.
Holabaugh emphasized that the docks must be safe for use.
However, everyone agreed hiring Porter was one of the first steps toward resolving the issue.
Holabaugh also said he believes contacting CT Consultants and Terra Works also is important.
No loss estimated was given but it is thought the repairs could be done for less than $50,000. CLCDC has volunteered to donate $15,000 toward that cost.