Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.