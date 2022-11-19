CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, at their meeting last week, tentatively approved a budget for 2023 which includes a real estate tax increase of 1 mill.
It is the first proposed real estate tax increase since 2013, according to Penny Monahan, chair of the finance committee, who presented the proposed budget.
The vote to approve the proposed budget was 5-1 with council member Bill Eldridge voting against the proposal. Council member Ryan Lang was absent.
During the discussion which preceded the vote, Eldridge questioned some of the figures in the proposed budget.
Members also briefly discussed a possible 2-mill increase, but ultimately decided on the 1-mill increase.
The assessed valuation of property in the borough is $10,150,284. There are 422 taxable properties. The average assessment would be about $24,050.
The proposed increase would be about $24 to $48 per year, depending on the assessed value of the property.
Monahan said the proposed budget was $11,000 over last year and said the average increase for each of the households on the tax rolls would be between $24 to $48.
The budget includes a $5 per capita tax and a $52 local services tax.
Final adoption is scheduled for the Dec. 14 meeting.
