CONNEAUT LAKE — What to do with all the snow piled up along the sidewalks on Water Street was discussed at length at a recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Mayor Jim Tigri said he believes council should pay to have it removed from the sidewalks in front of the businesses.
He said a lot of money has been spent on improving the downtown, but because of the large amount of snow, people can't get into the businesses.
Council President Dick Holabaugh questioned where the snow could be hauled to if it were to be removed. He said in previous years, it was taken to Fireman's Beach but that is no longer an option because of improvements to the beach area.
It was pointed out that owners are responsible for keeping areas in front of their businesses cleared of snow.
It also was mentioned that clearing sidewalks in front of businesses at taxpayers' expenses would not be fair to private residential properties if that service were not provided to them as well.
Although it was not specified during the discussion, it appeared Tigri may have meant the big piles of snow along the edges of the sidewalks, not the sidewalks themselves.
Holabaugh said perhaps next year the budget could include funds for snow removal, but council would have to decide where to put the snow once it was removed from the streets.