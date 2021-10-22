CONNEAUT LAKE — At its recent meeting, Conneaut Lake Borough Council voted to accept a Go Green grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for new traffic lights at Third and Fourth streets.
President Dick Holabaugh reviewed the aspects of the grant and what is required of the borough.
He said the revitalization committee (Holabaugh, Bill Eldridge and Penny Monahan) had met twice with PennDOT officials to discuss the grant which had been approved previously by PennDOT.
The grant of $275,000 requires a 20 percent match ($55,000) from the borough.
Holabaugh said there is a possibility of other grants which could be used to help with the funds need for the borough's match.
Council members voted 6-1 to move forward with the grant which would complete the update of traffic signals on Water Street. The signals at First and Second streets were updated as part of a multimillion-dollar revitalization project.
Council member Mario DeBlasio voted against accepting the grant, saying he believes there are other issues more important.
Council members also agreed 6-1 (DeBlasio being the no vote) to extend the contract with CT Consultants at a cost of $5,000 to work on the project.
Holabaugh said CT Consultants has done a great job in the past and he saw no reason "to start from scratch" with another firm, adding it seemed logical to continue to use the firm.
The work should be completed by May of 2024, but it is expected to be done by 2023.