CONNEAUT LAKE — At their recent meeting, members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council approved two actions in regard to an application for an Appalachian Regional Commission/Department of Community and Economic Development grant for $400,000.
Council approved increasing the amount to be paid to CT Consultants for expenses to prepare the grant to $10,000 and also entered into a cooperative agreement with Crawford County regarding the project.
Bill Eldridge, a council member and member of the revitalization committee for the borough, explained the reasons behind each action.
“The grant agency has requested another revision to our extensive application,” he said of the grant application. “They want certain sections endorsed by the county to reflect the county as the applicant ‘of record.’
“The county has agreed to do this, but on the condition that the borough execute a formal cooperation agreement which delineates each parties’ obligations. The practical effect of this agreement is that the borough agrees to reimburse the county for its administrative expenses related to being the recipient of the grant fund.
“The agreement places a cap of no more than 6 percent of grand funds (potentially 6 percent of $400,000) but they claim that it most likely will be much less. So even though this is a NEW expense not experienced in the past, we recommend signing this agreement because without it, our application cannot move forward.”
Regarding the need for approval of an increase in CT Consultant fees, Eldridge said, “Due to the repeated changes and many communications with the grant agency and the county, we have exceeded our original estimate of consultant support hours. We originally allocated up to $5,000 for their support. We have now been billed around $7,000 and more support will be needed. I believe this investment will benefit the borough in the form of a $400,000 grant for Water Street.”
Eldridge also said another grant application is still being considered.
In other business:
• Council President Dick Holabaugh paid tribute to the late Bill Sandberg.
Holabaugh said Sandberg, who died recently, was a past president of council, served on council for many years and on the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake, and worked in many areas for the borough.
Holabaugh said Sandberg was a “great citizen” who will be missed by the community.
• A pavilion at Fireman’s Beach will receive a cement base through efforts of His Work His Way ministry.
Mike Krepps, president of His Work His Way board of directors, presented plans for the project. He said volunteers would provide the labor if council paid for the materials.
Council agreed to spend up to $3,00 for the material.
The work will be done in October, Krepps said.
His Work His Way is a ministry in which volunteers provide home repairs for senior citizens and low-income families.
As part of the ministry, it does a community service project annually.
The volunteers erected the picnic shelter as a community project several years ago.
• Council approved upcoming events on borough property, including a parade for Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 15, a Kiwanis-sponsored walk at Fireman’s Beach on Oct. 29, and the Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s 35th fishing contest on Sept. 10.
• Jim Donnachie, streets manager, was given approval to sell a garden trailer he no longer uses.
Donnachie, in his report, told council the roof on the borough maintenance building has been replaced.
He said tar and chipping of streets will be done the end of August.
