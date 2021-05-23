CONNEAUT LAKE — Borough council at its recent meeting voted to table action on awarding a contract for repairs to infrastructure on Second Street.
The decision came after a short discussion during which council member Bill Eldridge questioned delaying the action since last month it was termed an emergency situation.
However, it was decided to table the decision pending further research into types of material to be used.
In other business, council:
• Heard that the finances in regard to the budget are good.
• Heard an annual audit has been completed and approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
• Decided to wait until fall to have stumps removed at Fireman's Beach and the town hall.
• Heard a report from Margaret Staahl, president of Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club, regarding activities. She said an Easter celebration went very well. Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. on May 31 with Dr. Robert Bazlyak as featured speaker. After the service, a dedication service will be held to mark completion of upgrades to Memorial Park done with a bequest from the late George Rutherford. A color run will be June 19 and flares will be sold to be lit on the Fourth of July holiday.
• Approved a request to close Line Street and Second Street from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on July 11 for a 5K race to start at the elementary school.
• Community PRIDE is working with 4-H members to clean up the area.
• Heard report from Mayor John O'Grady that negotiations are starting with officers from Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission regarding a new contract. He also reported there have been some counterfeit $100 bills passed in the area.