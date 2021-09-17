CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council have appointed Bill Eldridge as the liaison between council and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for implementation of the Go Green Grant for street lights in the borough.
Council President Dick Holabaugh and Penny Monahan, chair of the property committee, were named to work with Eldridge on the project.
Before the appointment at last week's meeting, Councilman Mike Krepps said, "Bill has the knowledge (of the project)," adding, "we'd be a fool if we don't ask him."
Eldridge had previously served as liaison between the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC) and agencies giving grants to the borough for revitalization projects.
However, the CLCDC has stepped away from the revitalization project, so Eldridge will no longer represent it.
Council also heard from Eldridge that the CLCDC hosted a successful bike event as part of its work on getting the Ernst Trail (biking and walking) extended from Vernon Township through Conneaut Lake.
In other action, council:
• Agreed to have the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee hire Trace Landscaping to do work at Fireman's Beach.
• Heard a complaint from Nicole Pierce regarding parking issues with her neighbor and agreed to investigate the problem.
• Heard a report from Monahan, chair of the finance committee, that work on the 2022 budget is starting and asked committee chairmen to give their figures to the committee.
• Heard a report from Jim Donnachie, streets manager, that a pump for the water system has been rebuilt.
• Heard a report from Mayor John O'Grady, who served on the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, that the police contract has been agreed upon. He also reported three commendations were given to police officers for outstanding work in the last two months. He mentioned he had received several calls, including two from fire chiefs, about the work of Officer Emily Baum, who jumped into water up to her chest to help free a man trapped in an overturned vehicle. Rob Brognoli, a member of the audience, later commented also on the work Baum did that day.
• Approved community events, including the Pumpkin Fest parade, Oct. 9; Kiwanis Club Halloween walk at Fireman's Beach, Oct. 30; and the Ice House Festival, Dec. 3 and 4.