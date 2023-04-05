The Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Association recently received a grant from the NRA Foundation to support the club’s youth shooting program.
Through money raised at the annual Friends of the NRA banquet held each May, the NRA grant program was able to send a check for $768 to offset the cost for clay targets.
The Conneaut Lake Sportsmen provide a free round of sporting clays, including shotshells, to any young shooter that wishes to participate.
The program will begin in June and run throughout the summer months. This year the youth program will be Tuesday evenings beginning at 6.
• More information: Contact Brian at (814) 282-5135.
