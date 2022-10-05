Conneaut Lake Sportsmens Association recently completed another successful summer youth sporting clays season. The program offers a 25-shot round of sporting clays free of charge with the shotshells provided. The club’s newly renovated clays field has been very popular with the youth and with all shooters at the Tuesday night public shoots, club officials said.
The youth shoots and Tuesday night open shoots are supported in a large part by a grant from the NRA Foundation, officials said.
Every year local volunteers host a “Friends of the NRA” banquet that raises money for the NRA Foundation. One-half of all money raised at each county banquet is returned to the local clubs to further their shooting programs.
The Crawford County banquet is usually held each May.
