The Conneaut Lake Sportsman’s Association, 11861 Sportsman Road, Conneaut Lake, has started its annual summer sporting clays program.
This program is open to any young boy or girl who are between the ages of 11-18 and have successfully completed the Pennsylvania Game Commission hunter safety course.
Each Sunday at 5 p.m., weather permitting, club provides a round of 25 clay targets and box of shot shells free of charge to all qualifying youth.
• More information: Call (814) 282-5135.
