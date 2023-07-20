Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority has been awarded an $8.1 million low-interest state loan to upgrade portions of its system.
However, it’s unclear at this point if a loan by itself, rather than a grant and loan combination, will cover the total cost, according to the authority’s chairman.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) loan would be used to prevent potential environmental and safety risks to the Conneaut Lake community, according to state Rep. Brad Roae and state Sen. Michele Brooks, who announced the award. The districts of Roae and Brooks include the Conneaut Lake area.
The project would reroute an existing corroded force main near Conneaut Lake Dam.
A force main is a pipeline to convey wastewater when gravity is not enough to move sewage through a sewer line. A force main relies on mechanical pumps or compressors located in a lift station to create the pressure to drive the wastewater along or up to a higher elevation.
The loan also will be used to upgrade a sewage pumping station to correct flow imbalances and prevent excessive wear on the system’s equipment.
On Thursday, the PENNVEST board approved a 20-year $8.1 million loan to the authority at a 1 percent interest rate for the first five years of the loan, then a 1.743 percent interest rate for the remaining 15 years.
PENNVEST funds sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects throughout the state through low-interest loans and grants.
Both Roae and Brooks were pleased to support the project.
“Infrastructure projects are costly, but necessary in order to protect the health and safety of not only the residents but also threatened and endangered species who call the dam area home,” Roae said.
“Because the loan has such a low interest rate, it provides the grant equivalent of $4.1 million — creating a great opportunity to reduce user costs while increasing services,” Brooks said.
While happy the authority was funded, Robert Agnew, chairman of the Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority, had hoped some money funds would be an outright grant.
“I was hoping for a grant for some of it,” he said. “I’m not sure we can afford the project” on a loan alone.
The authority expects to put the project out for bid in the next few weeks, according to Agnew. “We’ll have to see what the numbers are (on the bids). It’s up in the air right now.”
If the project does move forward, construction could start this fall, he noted.
The authority provides sewage treatment for about 2,700 customers in parts of Sadsbury and Summit townships.
It is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by the boards of supervisors of the two townships.
