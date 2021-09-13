CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough is seeking a new mayor.
The current mayor, John O'Grady, is expected to resign soon because he is moving from the borough.
His term expires at the end of December. He is on the ballot for the November election because it was too late to withdraw his nomination.
During last week's Conneaut Lake Borough Council meeting, Councilman Mario DeBlasio suggested that if the resignation didn't come until the October meeting, council could then wait until November to name a replacement. He said with that timing anyone interested could have a write-in campaign and perhaps the person who wins a write-in campaign could be appointed to fill out O'Grady's term and then start her or his own term in January.
DeBlasio also noted there are only three candidates on the ballot for council in the November election — Dick Holabaugh, Bill Eldridge and Ryan Lang, all incumbents.
Mike Krepps, the other incumbent, had decided not to seek reelection.
If there are no write-ins for council, appointment would have to be made in January.
Persons interested in the mayor's job are asked to stop by the town hall and let the secretary know of their interest.