Conneaut School District’s two Conneaut Lake schools had 13 known cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to district nurse Wendy Andrews. Results for an additional 15 tests were pending.
The district announced Wednesday that the two schools would close for the rest of the week due to increasing coronavirus cases. Students at the two schools are attending remotely until the district evaluates the situation further over the weekend, according to an announcement from Superintendent Jarrin Sperry.
Andrews cautioned that the schools’ COVID numbers could change as more details are received.
“That information can change at the drop of the hat,” she said, noting that positives among the pending results would lead to additional contact tracing that could further affect the overall numbers.
Six of the cases and 10 pending tests were at Conneaut Lake Elementary School, Andrews said. Seven positives and five pending tests were at Conneaut Lake Middle School. Nearly 130 students were in quarantine, 59 from the elementary school and 69 from the middle school.
Andrews said the numbers on cases include “only the cases we know of” and added that the district relies heavily on communication with parents in tracking cases.
“We make an awful lot of phone calls,” she said. “Parents have been very supportive.”
Data from state officials on positive tests is running about two weeks behind, according to Andrews, and families are typically encountering two- to seven-day waits for test results.