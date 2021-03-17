CONNEAUT LAKE — Bill Eldridge, chairman of the Conneaut Lake Development Committee, reviewed plans for work on Water Street between Second and Third streets at last week's meeting of borough council.
The committee has spearheaded the multimillion-dollar revitalization project.
Eldridge, who also is a Conneaut Lake Borough Council member, said work is to begin in mid-April or as soon as weather permits and is expected to take about two months.
He said this is the second part of the revitalization project and was supposed to have been done previously but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eldridge said on the north side of Water Street, between Marquette Bank and Dillinger's, sidewalks and curbs will be removed.
He said on the south side, the sidewalks will not be removed down to the Rite Aid parking lot.
The sidewalks will be removed north of Rite Aid and a handicapped ramp will be installed on the corner. The existing ramp will be removed.
Driveway aprons will be installed on the north side by Marquette and the old Pizza Hut building and two driveway aprons at Dillinger's.
Handicapped ramps also will be installed.
New light poles matching those in the first block will replace the existing ones.
On the south side, driveway aprons will be installed at Rite Aid and new curbing will be installed at Chilson's and Rite Aid and new streets lights installed.
Eldridge said the project will be a great improvement although not as detailed as the first block.
A current driveway between Nifty Nails and Chilson's does not meet Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) standards because of visibility issues and will not be allowed.
Eldridge said he will be contacting business owners along that block regarding the project.
In response to a question from council member Penny Monahan about meetings during the construction, Eldridge said PennDOT is still in "COVID mode" and when construction starts, meetings will either be in the town hall or in a construction trailer and will be via Zoom.
PennDOT is in charge of the project. Eldridge will be the project manager on behalf of the committee and the liaison to council.
Discussion followed about a lease agreement with PennDOT for a staging on Line Street as previous construction projects have done.
Eldridge suggested a fee of $300 for four months. Mario deBlasio, another council member, suggested $1,000 a month. Monahan said $1,000 was too much and suggested $600. Councilman Mike Krepps thought $600 was too much, saying between $300 and $400 was more reasonable.
Councilman John Chuey thought $1,000 was too much and $300 was too little.
A compromise of $600 per month was approved.
Council also directed that bonds be made for Second, Third and Line streets where heavy equipment will be traveling.