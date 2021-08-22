CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council is not giving up on finishing the revitalization of Water Street from Third to Fourth streets.
The Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee last month announced it would no longer work on revitalization projects from the borough. The committee had spearheaded a new $4 million revitalization project of Water Street from First to Third streets and of Fireman's Beach.
That left the last block of the downtown business district to be completed.
The property committee of council (Dick Holabaugh, Penny Monahan and Mike Krepps) met with a representative from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) regarding this work on Water Street.
Holabaugh said the representative was involved in the meeting and paving and curb cuts of the street which is to be done as part of a 2025 PennDOT project.
The representative wanted to be sure council had no plans to tear up the street after that work had been done.
Holabaugh said the 2024 work would not involved landscaping, sidewalks and street lights.
Another meeting with other PennDOT officials will be set up to determine what grants or funding might be available for the work, he added.
Holabaugh said a redevelopment committee will be appointed to work on future redevelopment projects and seek funding for them.