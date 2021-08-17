CONNEAUT LAKE — Bob Moss, one of the founders of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC), praised Conneaut Lake Borough Council members and the committee's president Bill Eldridge for all the work on the multi-year $4 million revitalization project for Fireman's Beach and two blocks of Water Street.
Last month, Eldridge announced the committee would no longer work on redevelopment, but would concentrate its efforts on the Ice House Festival, operation of the Barbara J, and work on a bike trail from Meadville to Conneaut Lake.
Moss said, "I want to take this opportunity to thank Bill Eldridge for his work and dedication to the improvement of our town, Conneaut Lake. Fifteen years ago a plan was presented to borough council for improvements to our town and things that needed done. Some of us tried and tried to make something happen but no one could put together the planning, the funding stream needed AND have the time and knowledge of how to make the revitalization of Conneaut Lake town happen.
"About 10 years ago, the CLCDC was formed and soon after Bill and Sandy moved to town. Since they came to town there's been a whirlwind of activity. There's been friends of the town donate, spend time planning, and finding sources of funding, but one person stands out as the 'rock' foundation of making things happen. That's Bill Eldridge.
"Since I'm a builder, I like to compare Bill with a skyscraper. Bill has a strong foundation, is built of good materials and even though you're short you stand tall in a crowd. Tall buildings attract a lot of lightning at the top and graffiti at the bottom. Everyone that knows Bill will smile with me saying that! But Bill, you are that strong character, unbending no matter what the weather or the direction the wind is blowing. You are true to what you are dedicated to. You keep your word, Bill, skyscraper clean and loyal to those you serve. (And Sandy, you keep the weeds out of your beautiful gardens you grow near this skyscraper.)
"Bill, the CLCDC thanks you for your guidance and the many dedicated hours you have worked to make our community a bright light in our neck of the world. Kathy and I personally want to thank you and let you know the CLCDC thanks you for completing the tasks you led it to do in our town. I want our community to know you and Sandy have helped lead the way for so many good things in our town. Again, thank you my friend."
When Moss finished, a member of the audience said he agreed with everything Moss said about Eldridge's work.