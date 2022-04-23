CONNEAUT LAKE — The revitalization committee of Conneaut Lake Borough has submitted two grant applications for funding from state agencies.
Bill Eldridge, a member of the committee, told Conneaut Lake Borough Council at its recent meeting that a $400,000 Department of Community and Economic Development grant application was submitted after several changes suggested by the agency.
A $220,000 grant application was submitted to the Commonwealth Financing Agency.
Eldridge also said a first quarterly report to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on the borough’s $220,000 grant is due April 30. It is being reviewed by the borough’s consultant and will be submitted by the deadline.
• The Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee continues to work with the Ernst Trail Connection Feasibility Study. This is a two-part study and the part that connects Conneaut Lake is the Conneaut Lake-to-Linesville connecting trail portion of the study.
Eldridge, president of the committee, said the county will be announcing a project website for public view. The website can be used by the public to complete a questionnaire and provide responses to the Northwest Rural Planning Organization and the French Creek Trails Association.
The website is Crawford-Trail-Studies-baker.hub.arcgis.com.
• Applications are being sought for summer jobs as attendants at Fireman’s Beach.
Pay is $8.25 an hour. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age.
Duties include collecting parking fees, assisting with daily maintenance, interacting with and assisting visitors. The work is outside and includes weekends and holidays.
Applicants must be able to pass clearances and a drug test.
Interested persons may apply by contacting the borough at (814) 382-7749 or clboro@zzoominternet.net.
• John Treacy, fire chief at Conneaut Lake Borough Volunteer Fire Department, asked council at its recent meeting to allot $5,887 of the America Rescue Fund allocations to the department for equipment. He said there are 23 active volunteer firefighters and equipment for each one costs $3,734.
After a short discussion about possible grants (which Treacy said the department had applied for), the matter was turned over to the finance committee. Penny Monahan, chairman of that committee, said a response will be made at the next meeting.