CONNEAUT LAKE — The revitalization committee of borough council is continuing its work to find grants to help pay for matching funds for the Go Green Grant it received.
The Go Green project is for traffic lights on Water Street and is expected to be done in 2024.
The revitalization committee is working with the Allegheny Regional Commission.
Dr. Tammy Dulaney, executive director of the Northwest Commission, visited Conneaut Lake recently and toured the town. She met with Dick Holabaugh, Bill Eldlridge and Penny Monahan, members who comprise the committee.
Monahan said the director was surprised at what all the small town has done and what it has here.
Eldridge said Pennsylvania requires a $55,000 match from the borough and he is talking with other counties and the state to see what other grants might be available.
He said the Go Green project is a PennDOT project and PennDOT will call the shots on the project itself.
He added that PennDOT will be in touch with the borough "every step of the way" during the project.
CT Consultants has been approved by council to provide any design work needed.