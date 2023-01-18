CONNEAUT LAKE — The revitalization committee of Conneaut Lake Borough Council is continuing to work to receive grants for revitalization of Water Street.
Committee member Bill Eldridge reported at last Wednesday’s council meeting that a decision on the Local Share Act (LSA) grant applications has been postponed until a meeting on March 16. He received notification of the postponement from state Sen. Michele Brooks’ office.
The state LSA grant is to be used for continued revitalization on Water Street.
In regard to a new Green Light Go grant application, Eldridge said the borough received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on preliminary grant outline to proceed to complete the full application by Jan. 31.
He also reported that work continues with PennDOT to prepare a request for quotes for bids to perform work on a current Green Light Go project for traffic signals at First and Second streets.
