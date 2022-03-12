CONNEAUT LAKE — The revitalization committee of the borough is continuing its efforts to obtain funding to complete the revitalization of Water Street in the business district of the borough.
Bill Eldridge, a council member, told council at Wednesday’s meeting that the committee is finalizing the full application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for a $400,000 request for improvements.
He said this could include new traffic signalization for Third Street and Fourth Street intersections. He said the PennDOT 2024 Betterment Project can be used to match this grant.
The committee also is continuing to coordinate requirements with PennDOT to define what parts of the construction project the borough will have to fund through other grants or other borough funding.
Eldridge said in addition to street paving and pedestrian crossroads, the committee is trying to have replacement sidewalks, curbing, storm drainage and bicycle lanes included.
The committee also is preparing a grant application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority which potentially could provide funding for traffic signalization or other Water Street improvements.
Eldridge said if the funding is approved, there would be no match required. The application is for $200,000.
He said, “This is a long shot, but we believe it’s worth a try.”
He concluded his report by noting the committee continues to coordinate these requirements with the Crawford County Planning Office, which has oversight responsibility for the 2024 Betterment projects.