CONNEAUT LAKE — At last week’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, Councilman Bill Eldridge reviewed proposed changes for the current Green Light Go project for traffic signals on Water Street at First and Second streets.
Reporting for the revitalization committee, Eldridge said council had voted last month to readvertise the project after rejecting a bid.
He said the committee had further discussion with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and agreed to eliminating several requirements if necessary for budget purposes, such as the video cameras and the subsystem that communicates with emergency vehicles to give signal priority during emergency response trips.
Eldridge said these will still be in the requirements list but only as alternatives that the borough can exercise, if desired.
PennDOT also will allow council to upgrade only one of the two intersections if the budget calls for that.
Eldridge said the department also agreed that the construction completion date can be extended to May 15, 2024.
The committee is now reviewing the previous request for proposals for rebidding and will issue the new announcement within the next few weeks.
Eldridge also reported on the status of a new Green Light Go grant application, saying the committee expects to hear the decision on the borough’s request as soon as Gov. Josh Shapiro signs the new state budget into law.
