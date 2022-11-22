CONNEAUT LAKE — Mayor Jim Tigri recently reviewed a panel discussion about emergency medical services which he attended.
At the last meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, Tigri said the meeting was a result of emails sent by Eric Henry, owner of Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
State representatives and representatives of various emergency service agencies attended.
Henry said he had solicited ideas on ways to help funding for EMS.
Among those suggested were:
• Imposing a 1 percent county sales tax.
• Tax on cell phones.
• A 1.5 percent county real estate property tax.
• Form an authority.
• Put EMS service under Pennsylvania State Police and let them manage it statewide.
Also reported was that the Local Service Tax law mandates that 25 percent of LST funds must be used for emergency services, which includes law enforcement, fire and EMS.
