CONNEAUT LAKE — Three new flags have replaced worn and faded flags at Fireman’s Beach.
In recognition of Wednesday as Flag Day, the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee donated the American flag, the Pennsylvania state flag and a decorative nautical flag for the beach.
Councilman Bill Eldridge, who also is chairman of the CLCDC, noted Pennsylvania became the first state to celebrate Flag Day, which, among other things, promoted patriotism, which the CLCDC endorses.
Eldridge also reported the CLCDC is continuing its work with the French Creek Recreational Trails group to extend the current trail to Conneaut Lake.
He said Calvin Ernst, president of Ernst Conservation Seeds, gave a public presentation to about 80 people at Conneaut Cellars Winery and “outlined progress and his vision for bringing the trail to, and through, Conneaut Lake Borough. The CLCDC is joining this statewide movement being promoted by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop a statewide trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation and healthy lifestyles for all. One of the DCNR’s top objectives is a goal of having a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian.”
He said the CLDC believes that a “trail to Conneaut Lake will also have economic benefits due to increased tourism.”
