CONNEAUT LAKE — By a 4-3 vote, members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council have rejected a proposed ordinance that would have fined landlords who did not submit names of tenants to the borough secretary.
Voting to reject the new ordinance were council President Dick Holabaugh, John Chuey, Mario DeBlasio and Ryan Lang. Voting no were Vice President Penny Monahan, Bill Eldridge and Jim Ross.
After the votes, Eldridge said it was a conflict of interest for two council members who are landlords and would be affected by the ordinance to vote on the subject. Holabaugh and DeBlasio have rentals properties in the borough.
During the discussion before the vote, DeBlasio said he believes the ordinance would be discriminatory against those who rent.
Lang said he believed the proposal was for public safety reasons and he did not believe with all the technology the public safety officials have it was necessary to have the ordinances. It had been reported that a list with the number of people in a property would help the department officials or emergency responders know the number of residents.
Monahan said the issue was about fairness to everyone — including property owners. She said by not expecting renters to be obligated to paying the per capita tax would be like telling someone they were “stupid” to buy property at Conneaut Lake.
The population of the borough is more than 600 residents. More than 400 are on the voter registration rolls. Only 200 people (those over 18) pay the per capita tax. The tax is $20, of which $5 goes to the borough, $5 to the county and $10 to Conneaut School District.
Following the vote, Holabaugh and DeBlasio both said they would voluntarily provide a list of their tenants to the borough secretary.
At the conclusion of the discussion after the vote, a proposal to ask landlords to provide the lists voluntarily was passed by a 6-1 vote with Eldridge voting no.
Monahan pointed out that the law requires those over 18 to pay the per capita tax.
Each municipality is responsible for obtaining the names of those 18 and older in the municipality.
Meadville officials said they compile the list through various public records, including property transfers and through information provided by some landlords which have many tenants, including the housing authority. Other landlords also are contacted.
At this stage, Conneaut Lake is seeking voluntary submitting of the tenants’ names from the landlords.
However, borough officials also pointed out that the 1995 ordinance still requires landlords to submit the names of tenants — that ordinance was not rejected; the ordinance that would have updated the 1995 was the one rejected.
No indication was given as to whether steps to enforce the 1995 ordinance will be taken if the voluntary submission of the tenants’ names doesn’t happen.