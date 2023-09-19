CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department responded to 201 calls between July 30 and Aug. 26, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,252 calls.
Seventy-nine calls were in Sadsbury Township, 70 in North Shenango Township, 12 outside the area, and 59 in Conneaut Lake Borough.
Mayor Jim Tigri gave the report at last week’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Tigri said police responded to 16 calls in the area for trees and wires down after a storm came through on Aug. 24 and 25.
Tigri said a local explosion on Aug. 18 was from the swamp where beaver dams were being destroyed to alleviate flooding on Maple Street.
The police assisted Linesville Volunteer Fire Department, Vernon Township Police Department, North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers in South Shenango, and the McKeesport Police Department.
Emergency medical services and life assists totaled 33.
Other calls in the borough included one in which car mirrors were torn off when motorists sideswiped parked vehicles on Water Street.
Calls in the borough were: one vehicle crash, six suspicious activities, six traffic stops (one citation and five warnings), two alarms, one mental health call, two disturbances, two lost and found, three thefts (including on drive-off), one domestic, two parking complaints, three animal complaints, two harassments, nine requests for officers including one at Fireman’s Beach, one assisting Pennsylvania State Police including one at Sheetz when a motorist was driving off with the gasoline pump still in the vehicle’s gas line, one motorist assist, and one welfare check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.