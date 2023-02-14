CONNEAUT LAKE — Members of Conneaut Lake Borough Council have voted 5-1 to purchase two new handicapped-accessible ramps for two docks at Fireman’s Beach.
Council member Bill Eldridge voted no at the recent meeting because he believes the total project met the threshold for formal bids for the repair work recommended by the consulting engineer, Thomas Shalenberger.
Last month, council voted to spent up to $2,000 for hinges for repairs on the docks.
This month, the voted was to spend up to $11,500 for the ramps and associated hardware from American Muscle in West Virginia.
Mario DeBlasio, a member of the beach committee, who presented the proposal, said American Muscle was chosen because it is fairly local (West Virginia), is experienced with the product, and it also provided the docks at Ice House Bay.
The cost for transportation was deleted from American Muscle’s quote because DeBlasio said either he could go to West Virginia and pick up the material or Jim Donnachie, the borough streets supervisor, could.
DeBlasio said labor costs also will be reduced because he will volunteer his time and expertise and work with other volunteers (including council member Jim Ross) and Donnachie to install the ramps.
Eldridge questioned whether the quotes received from the three businesses (including American Muscle) were being compared equally because the transportation costs were deleted from American Muscle’s. He also questioned if a formal bid was needed.
Attorney Matt Jorden said because the funds totaled less than $12,200 it was permissible.
DeBlasio said after the vote that he will not break any law but will do all he can to save taxpayers’ money.
