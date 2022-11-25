CONNEAUT LAKE — Mayor Jim Tigri reviewed reports from the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department at a recent Conneaut Lake Borough Council meeting.
Tigri said police responded to 190 calls between Oct. 2 and Nov. 5. Of those, 109 were in Sadsbury Township, 35 in North Shenango Township and 36 in Conneaut Lake Borough.
In the borough, the calls were: one motor vehicle crash, one hit and run, four assists for emergency medical services, five traffic citations, seven warnings, one alarm, one disturbance, one injured animal complaint, four harassment, four requests for an officer, one call to Fireman’s Beach, and one call for wanted and warrants.
Other calls included ones for reckless driving, fraud, assist patrol, and driving under the influence.
He said Conneaut Lake police also assisted Pennsylvania State Police, Linesville Police Department and Vernon Township Police Department through that month.
Tigri said the volunteer fire department members responded to 16 calls during the month, including: one structure fire, one brush fire, two structure fire assists, one chimney fire assist, two emergency medical services assists, one life assist, one trees and wires down, four motor vehicle accidents, one Halloween patrol, and one call to assist search for a missing hunter.
