CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department officers recently received commendations from Conneaut Lake Borough Mayor and Police Commission Chairman John O’Grady for outstanding conduct as police officers for incidents they responded to in August.
Sgt. Gary L. Shidemantle was given a mayoral commendation for his actions when responding to the 7400 block of U.S. Route 6 in Sadsbury Township on Aug. 14. Emergency units were dispatched for a person suffering a cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, Shidemantle observed persons engaged in CPR attempting to revive the patient at which time he deployed an automated external defibrillator. Upon deploying the AED, the patient regained a heartbeat and was transported to the hospital.
Officer James LeVier was given a mayoral commendation for his actions when responding to a crash on South Canal Road in Sadsbury Township on Aug. 9. Upon arrival, LeVier observed a vehicle crashed into a tree with heavy damage and the sole occupant trapped. LeVier attempted to extricate the occupant from the vehicle without success because of excessive damage to the vehicle. LeVier crawled into the rear of the vehicle through an open window and attempted to provide first aid to the occupant before the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department could arrive to cut the patient from the vehicle.
Officer Emily Baum was given a commendation for her actions when responding to a crash in the 10000 block of Aldina Drive in Sadsbury Township on Aug. 12. Upon arrival, Baum observed a truck rolled onto its roof and submerged in a waterway canal with two people attempting to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Baum immediately jumped into the canal with chest-high water and assisted in removing the driver from the vehicle and out of the canal. CPR was initiated and the driver was then transferred to Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance personnel.