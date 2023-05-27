Driving a golf cart on a public road isn’t legal in Pennsylvania and Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department is no longer issuing warnings, according to Chief Todd Pfeifer.
Golf carts illegally driving on public roads are a problem throughout the department’s jurisdiction of Conneaut Lake and Sadsbury and North Shenango townships, Pfeifer said Friday.
Pennsylvania doesn’t license or register golf carts — both of which are requirements for a motor vehicle to operate legally on public roads.
Pfeifer said about 90 percent of the warnings happen because an officer on patrol has spotted a golf cart on a roadway while about 10 percent come from citizen complaints.
“It’s been 21 years of putting up with this,” Pfeifer told the Tribune Friday. “I’m tired of my people being nice, trying to issue a warning only to have people yelling vulgarities at them, berating them or threatening lawsuits. We will be issuing tickets.”
The Tribune spoke with Pfeifer Friday in the wake of a Thursday morning post on Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department’s official Facebook page that warnings are over.
The department’s Facebook post reads:
“Due to recent incidents of berating, vulgarities and threats of civil lawsuits against officers for issuing verbal warnings for golf cart operations, effective immediately officers will no longer issue verbal warnings regarding the operation of golf carts on municipal roadways.
“Effective immediately, officers will issue citations to golf cart operators under Title 75 Pa.C.S.A. 77A01(a) prohibiting golf cart operation on streets carrying a total fine of $157.50.
“Section 77A03 prohibits children under 12 years of age from any operation and those between 12 and 16 years of age from operating a golf cart to cross a roadway, bearing the same fine. However, officers will not cite the child, the parent will be cited for the violation in addition to section 1575(a) for permitting the child to operate the golf cart. This additional citation carries an additional fine of $112.50.
“Sorry it has come to this as we tried to be polite and kind, however, now the vulgarities, berating and threats will come with a price tag.”
